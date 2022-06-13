Apple iPhone 14 might sport updated huge front camera with autofocus

American tech giant Apple's upcoming smartphone iPhone 14, which is expected to be announced in September, might have the biggest front camera upgrade since the iPhone 11. According to GSM Arena, the information has been provided by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The selfie shooter will have auto-focus, moving away from the FF solution for the first time in the company's history. It will also arrive with a 6P lens and bright f/1.9 aperture.

Switching to AF will improve the front camera's versatility, as people are relying more and more on the front-facing camera for both serious video calls and silly dances for social media. The main supplier of the lens will be Genius, while the CCM (CMOS camera module) will be manufactured by LG Innotek and Cowell.

As per GSM Arena, Kuo has said that the sensor will once again be a product of Sony. There is no word whether it will be any different from the current 12MP modules from the Japanese maker. However even without changing it, bringing an improved lens and proper auto-focus sounds like a big improvement, the outlet reported. (ANI)

