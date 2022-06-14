Left Menu

Thane police's website hacked, message seeking apology to Muslims uploaded

Unidentified hackers gained access to the website of Thane Police in Maharashtra and uploaded a message demanding apology to Muslims all over the world, police said on Tuesday.Several Indian websites have been hacked in the last few days and these attacks seemed to have originated in Indonesia and Malaysia, said a senior official of state police here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:20 IST
Thane police's website hacked, message seeking apology to Muslims uploaded
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified hackers gained access to the website of Thane Police in Maharashtra and uploaded a message demanding apology to Muslims ''all over the world'', police said on Tuesday.

Several Indian websites have been hacked in the last few days and these attacks seemed to have originated in Indonesia and Malaysia, said a senior official of state police here. The Thane police's website was restored by afternoon, he said, adding that a First Information Report has been registered against unidentified persons under the Information Technology Act and other relevant provisions.

The message that popped up on the compromised portal on Tuesday morning said "Hacked by one hat cyber team".

''Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again, you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion....Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted,'' it added. Police noticed it around 8.30 am, following which cyber teams of Thane Police worked for over six hours and restored the site, said an official.

The hacking seemed to have taken place around 4 am, he said. Maharashtra Cyber Additional Director General of Police Madhukar Pandey said they have informed CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the nodal agency of the Indian government for dealing with cyber threats, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) about ''the defacement incident.'' ''We are also coordinating with the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center,'' Pandey said. After the ''recent incidents of communal nature'' that took place in various places in the country, some hacker groups had given a call to hack and deface Indian websites, he said. Controversy had erupted recently when BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (now suspended by the party) allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad. While the BJP and Indian government condemned the remarks, it led to strong reactions from many Muslim countries, and violent protests inside India.

As per ADG Pandey, a preliminary investigation suggested that hackers from Malaysia and Indonesia were behind the defacement of websites.

Several Indian websites were attacked in the last three days, following which all government organizations, as well as the NIC, have been advised to examine the vulnerabilities in their websites and plug the loopholes, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022