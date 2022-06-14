Here's how to migrate WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp has finally added the ability for users to transfer/migrate their chat history from Android to an iOS device. The feature is currently available in beta and will take some time to be available to all WhatsApp users.

To transfer your WhatsApp chats from an Android phone to an iPhone, you need

Android 5 or above installed on your Android phone

iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iPhone

'Move to iOS' app installed on your Android device

WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on your iPhone

WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on your old Android device

You have to use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device

Your iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from your Android phone

Both of your devices must be connected to a power source and to the same Wi-Fi network or connect your Android device to your iPhone's hotspot

If you meet all the requirements listed above, then:

Open the "Move to iOS" app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts. A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone. Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts. Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen. Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You'll be automatically signed out from your Android device once the data is prepared. Tap NEXT to return to the Move to iOS app. Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device. Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete. Finish activating your new device and you are done.

For more information, visit the WhatsApp Help Center.