Disney+ now available on LG TVs in over 40 new countries

Owners of LG TV running webOS from 2017 or later can now access Disney+ content in more than 40 new countries and territories across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, the South Korean firm said on Tuesday.

With this expansion, the service is now available on compatible LG TVs in over 90 countries worldwide. The Disney+ streaming service supplies access to hundreds of Disney+ Originals and thousands of episodes from The Walt Disney+ Company's vast library along with a growing lineup of exclusive, original entertainment.

This expansion allows more LG TV owners to enjoy the very best movies and shows from Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in one convenient place.

To enjoy the content, LG TV owners can simply click the Disney+ icon on LG Home Launcher or press the Disney+ direct button on the LG Magic Remote and select their subscription type to start watching their favourite shows. The app is smoothly integrated into the webOS platform and provides a seamless experience and an abundance of first-rate content to suit every taste and interest.

LG OLED technology offers best-in-industry picture quality thanks to the infinite contrast ratio and absolute black level made possible by OLED's revolutionary self-lit pixel technology. LG's convenience-enhancing smart TV features, including ThinQ AI and the platform-wide LG universal search function, work seamlessly with Disney+.