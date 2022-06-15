Mattr - India's First Experiential Web 3.0 Marketing Agency Focusing on B2B Enterprises Launched

Establishes its studio in Bengaluru, India, and signs its first customer in FinTech BENGALURU, India, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattr an experiential Web 3.0 marketing agency announced its formal launch, with the signing of its first customer and the establishment of its Bengaluru based India studio.

Mattr will focus on platform strategy consulting and developing highly experiential Web 3.0 marketing solutions for clients. Mattr would also be working on building digital products of tomorrow that are built with their foundation around spatial computing (augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality), artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain.

The first engagement for Mattr is with a blockchain-based FinTech provider, where Mattr is building a multi-platform wealth tech platform experience.

Mattr is founded by the founding team at Zensciences - an award-winning strategic marketing agency. The team has also successfully incubated and scaled agencies in digital, performance, and UX/UI spaces.

Rahul Koul, Co-Founder, Mattr, said, ''The next 2-3 years will see the technologies and platforms evolve in the Metaverse. And we see the shape of this evolution to be non-linear. This gives early movers an opportunity to experiment and take lead in developing new avenues to engage with their audiences. At Mattr we will work with our clients to navigate this fast-evolving space.'' Rohit Kumar MS, Co-Founder, Mattr, said, ''The transition to Metaverse would be a multi-step journey for most of the brands and it's only a matter of time before these conversations become mainstream. We already see investments in AR, VR, and XR increasing, experiences which we classify as a bridge to the augmented world. Clients are experimenting with NFTs, building virtual worlds, and interactive experiences. Mattr is committed to building the marketing ecosystem of the future, and to help customers transition from Marketing 2.0 to Marketing 3.0.'' About Mattr Mattr is an experiential Web 3.0 marketing agency, focusing on helping clients navigate the Metaverse and beyond. Connect with us on our website www.themattr.com or reach out to us at hello@themattr.com.

