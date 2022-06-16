New Android 13 Beta lands on OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has released a new Android 13 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Program for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This new build includes fixes for some of the most common issues.

To upgrade to this latest build of Android 13, your device must be running the first Android 13 Beta version for the developer preview program. The first Android 13 beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro was released in May 2022.

Below is the complete changelog for the new Android 13 beta:

System [Fixed] the issue that Data usage cannot display [Fixed] the issue of crash when turning off/on 5G network [Fixed] the issue that unable to close all background programs [Fixed] the issue that the lock screen password was required to enter the launcher after restoring factory settings [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Optimized] the overall shooting effect of the camera, improved the user experience



This new build also includes some known issues:

Known Issues

UI display sometimes might be abnormal Music playing cannot be paused normally via wired headphones Occasional abnormal response for gesture operation when the screen was off No response when tapping the video call button Auto brightness sometimes works abnormally Crash issue when setting the Fingerprint animation in Personalizations Lagging issue caused by switching screen refresh rate Some applications might be lost after upgrading

Before upgrading to this build, make sure your phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 4GB of storage space is available. Announcing the update, OnePlus also noted that carrier version devices (TMO/VZW) aren't compatible with the Developer Preview builds.

"This is an early Android 13 build to give developers an early chance to test their apps with an upcoming Android version. As such, its main purpose is not to collect bugs," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.