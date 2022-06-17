Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy F13 with triple rear cameras teased by Flipkart

Samsung is soon planning to unveil the Galaxy F1 which was spotted on Geekbench a few months ago. This revelation comes from the Indian online retail giant Flipkart.

Samsung is soon planning to unveil the Galaxy F1 which was spotted on Geekbench a few months ago. This revelation comes from the Indian online retail giant Flipkart. Flipkart teased the Galaxy F13 on its mobile app and website under the 'Mobile Phones End of Season Sale' section, as per GSMArena.

The banner put up by Flipkart doesn't reveal anything about the Galaxy F13's launch date, and simply says it's 'Coming Soon.' However, it does give the viewers a glimpse of the Galaxy F13, which is built around a notched display, while sporting a triple camera setup on the rear.

The Galaxy F13, run by Geekbench, has an Exynos 850 SoC, and 4GB of RAM, while running on Android 12. There has been nothing said from Samsung's end about the Galaxy F13 yet, but there are rumours that the Galaxy F13 smartphone will be a version of the Galaxy M13 which was announced last month. The Galaxy M13 is powered by the Exynos 850 chip, runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1, and has two memory configurations - 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. It packs a 6.6" HD+ LCD with a notch for the 8MP selfie unit, while the camera island on the rear houses three cameras - 50 megapixels primary, 5 megapixels ultrawide, and 2 megapixels depth, as per reports from GSMArena.

Featuring a side-mounted fingerprint reader, the Galaxy F13 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood that charges through a USB-C port at up to 15W. (ANI)

