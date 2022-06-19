Left Menu

Fixed-line internet services restored in J-K’s Bhaderwah

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 14:57 IST
The fixed-line internet services were on Sunday restored in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town after remaining suspended for the past 10 days following communal tension in the region, officials said.

The curfew was also relaxed in the town for 12 hours from 7 am for the second successive day as the overall situation remained by and large peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere during the past 24 hours, they said.

After reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, the district administration directed for restoration of the broadband internet services from 11 am, officials said, adding that the decision to resume mobile internet services will be taken later in the day.

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town on June 9 following communal tension in the wake of protests over recent remarks of now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad and some social posts by local right-wing activists in her support.

The curfew was relaxed, for the first time, in the town for two hours on June 15, five hours in two phases on June 16, four hours on June 17 and 12 hours on June 18 and the relaxation period passed off peacefully.

Police along with security forces are deployed in strength in the town to maintain peace, officials said.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate (Bhaderwah) Dil Mir issued an advisory, warning internet users of stringent action in accordance with relevant sections of law for sharing "objectionable material" on social media.

"It is for the information of the general public that circulating offensive messages through a communication device or an online mode of a menacing character, or a message that the sender knows to be false... is a punishable offense under law," the officer said.

He said few such mischievous acts by some miscreants have been viewed very seriously by the administration and due action has been initiated against them.

"It is as such advised to all the internet/social media users not to create upload any hate speech audios, videos, posts, remarks etc which hurt, or are likely to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society, and are unlawful otherwise," he said, asking people to inform the administration immediately regarding the first-hand creator or uploader of such content.

