Left Menu

Telegram introduces premium subscription service

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram has rolled out its premium service.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:12 IST
Telegram introduces premium subscription service
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram has rolled out its premium service. As per TechCrunch, the paid subscription is likely to cost around $5 (about Rs 400) a month.

Users can avail exclusive features including 4GB file upload, faster download speeds, exclusive stickers and reactions and improved chat management. Some other perks include access to a library of Premium stickers with more obnoxious full-screen animations, exclusive emoji reactions, and animated profile pictures. Telegram Premium users will be able to convert voice notes to text in case they would prefer to read instead of listening to a voice note. These transcriptions can be rated by the user so that they can be improved over time.

"The contributions of premium subscribers will help improve and expand the app for decades to come, while Telegram will remain free, independent and uphold its users-first values, redefining how a tech company should operate," said the company. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov also promised that Telegram won't stop developing features for free users either, which the platform appears to be following through on so far. (ANI)

Also Read: Messaging app Telegram to launch paid subscription plan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022