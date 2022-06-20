EU antitrust regulators to probe if Vifor Pharma disparages rival
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU antitrust regulator on Monday launched an investigation into possible anti-competitive disparagement by Vifor Pharma of its closest rival Pharmacosmos in an apparent attempt to hinder competition against its iron medicine.
The European Commission said it has had indications of this behavior going on for many years.
"The Commission is concerned that Vifor Pharma pursued a misleading communication campaign, primarily targeting healthcare," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.
Advertisement