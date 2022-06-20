ITDC, Tourism Ministry launch awareness programme for drivers

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism launched a programme to raise awareness and offer behavioural and soft skill training to taxi and coach drivers, the company said on Monday.

The programme has been launched under the Capacity Building for Service Provider (CBSP) Scheme and was officially launched by ITDC chairman Sambit Patra in the presence of over 200 participants representing the transportation sector on Sunday.

On the occasion, Patra also released a training manual, jointly with Piyush Tiwari, Director, Commercial and Marketing, and Harsh Bhutani, General Manager, Ashok Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management (AIHTM).

''Over the last two years, the tourism industry has witnessed a tidal shift in its growth, and with the world gradually opening up, we need to take crucial steps towards redefining the tourist services. ''With this programme, we aim to enhance the learnings of 'saarthis' and to provide them with the right skill set to effectively and efficiently present themselves and service the tourists exploring Incredible India,'' Patra said.

Patra also applauded women drivers and emphasized their importance in ensuring the comfort of foreign tourists arriving in the country.

The tourism awareness programme has been designed very professionally and is flexible in nature, keeping in mind the daily wage/earning pattern of the drivers, ITDC said in a statement.

Spread across 16 hours, it focuses on imparting knowledge about behavioural and soft skills, personal hygiene and grooming, basic acquaintance of foreign languages, first-aid administering, enabling the drivers to service the tourists, the statement said.

