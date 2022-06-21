Left Menu

Google TV new update: More than one user can now access it

Google TV has been supporting only one user profile and now finally the Tech Giant has vowed to help more profiles. After a few long deferrals and a slow rollout, more than one person can now use Google TV.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 10:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Google TV has been supporting only one user profile and now finally the Tech Giant has vowed to help more profiles. After a few long deferrals and a slow rollout, more than one person can now use Google TV. According to Tech Crunch, one of the big features that were delivered with the Chromecast with Google TV in late 2020 was its namesake Google TV software and dashboard. It only supported one user profile and later added kid profiles however more than one person still couldn't use the account. Now, Google TV users have the option of adding multiple user profiles to their devices. The company has introduced a server-side update which is now live. Users need to reboot or reinstall the application to access this new feature.

When you add more Google accounts, you will be able to customise the interface with your own watch lists and recommendations that appear based on your viewing habits. With this, Google hopes to help you cut down on the time you take to decide what to watch next. Google TV announced the update in October last year. According to Tech Crunch, the new update will allow up to 12 profiles on a single connected TV device. Plus, app downloads and login details will appear across all profiles, excluding kids' profiles. This will make it easier for you to stream without having to start from scratch each time you want to set up a new Google TV profile.

In the last update, users got the ambient mode screensaver with personalized information and recommendation cards. It shows things like weather, news, sports scores, and podcast links along with a bunch of other features. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

