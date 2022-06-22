Left Menu

Andhra CM to inaugurate manufacturing facilities in Tirupati on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:59 IST
Andhra CM to inaugurate manufacturing facilities in Tirupati on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate manufacturing facilities of four companies in the electronics sector, including Panel Optodisplay Technology and Dixon Technologies, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) said the chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for another unit of Dixon Technologies and Foxlink.

The factory of Panel Optodisplay Technology Pvt Ltd (POTPL) of TCL group will make TV panels. Sunny Opotech makes camera modules for major mobile phone makers.

''So far, Sunny Opotech has invested Rs 100 crore...The new expansion is expected to employ 1,200 workforce in Tirupati,'' APEITA said.

Reddy will also partake in the ground breaking ceremony of Dixon Technologies, and another unit of Foxlink, which is being developed by Seven Hills Digital Park.

It added that APEITA is entering into pacts with SmartDV Technologies.

''In total, these companies that the chief minister is going to inaugurate, and lay foundation stones are going to give employment opportunities to about 15,000 youth directly while creating economic opportunities for another 45,000 people in the surrounding areas,'' it said.

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022