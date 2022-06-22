Andhra CM to inaugurate manufacturing facilities in Tirupati on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate manufacturing facilities of four companies in the electronics sector, including Panel Optodisplay Technology and Dixon Technologies, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) said the chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for another unit of Dixon Technologies and Foxlink.

The factory of Panel Optodisplay Technology Pvt Ltd (POTPL) of TCL group will make TV panels. Sunny Opotech makes camera modules for major mobile phone makers.

''So far, Sunny Opotech has invested Rs 100 crore...The new expansion is expected to employ 1,200 workforce in Tirupati,'' APEITA said.

Reddy will also partake in the ground breaking ceremony of Dixon Technologies, and another unit of Foxlink, which is being developed by Seven Hills Digital Park.

It added that APEITA is entering into pacts with SmartDV Technologies.

''In total, these companies that the chief minister is going to inaugurate, and lay foundation stones are going to give employment opportunities to about 15,000 youth directly while creating economic opportunities for another 45,000 people in the surrounding areas,'' it said.