Left Menu

Samsung introduces 200MP sensor with 'industry's smallest pixel'

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new 200 MP sensor, ISOCELL HP3 and it has the "industry's smallest pixel" at just 0.56 mm, which is 12 per cent smaller than the predecessor.

ANI | Seol | Updated: 23-06-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 23:03 IST
Samsung introduces 200MP sensor with 'industry's smallest pixel'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new 200 MP sensor, ISOCELL HP3 and it has the "industry's smallest pixel" at just 0.56 mm, which is 12 per cent smaller than the predecessor. According to GSM Arena, this sensor promises quicker auto-focusing and even clearer HDR thanks to a new algorithm for stacking images.

The new sensor arrived nine months after the ISOCELL HP1, which is technically the first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones, even if there hasn't been an actual phone with it yet. Since then, Samsung managed to decrease the pixel size from 0.64 mm, making the new sensor 1/1.4" type - about 20 per cent smaller than the predecessor.

The 4-to-1 binning adds up to 1.12mm pixels for 50MP photos. For ultra-dark photos, the new sensor also supports 16-to-1 binning for huge 2.24mm pixels and 12.5 MP photos, reported the outlet. Samsung also bragged about its Super-QPD auto-focusing solution. All pixels are equipped with AF capabilities, and every cluster of four has a single lens that recognizes phase differences in horizontal and vertical directions.

The sensor can also shoot 8K videos in 30fps and 4K @ 120 fps with "minimal loss in the field of view". The improved Smart-ISO Pro feature now merges information from three stages - low, mid, and high ISO mode to boost HDR performance. ISOCELL HP3 can output images in 4 trillion colors (14-bit depth), 64 times more than the predecessor HP1, which was at 68 billion.

The company is ready to provide samples of the ISOCELL HP3 to smartphone manufacturers and expects mass production to commence in 2022, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV; MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022