Samsung introduces 200MP sensor with 'industry's smallest pixel'

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new 200 MP sensor, ISOCELL HP3 and it has the "industry's smallest pixel" at just 0.56 mm, which is 12 per cent smaller than the predecessor. According to GSM Arena, this sensor promises quicker auto-focusing and even clearer HDR thanks to a new algorithm for stacking images.

The new sensor arrived nine months after the ISOCELL HP1, which is technically the first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones, even if there hasn't been an actual phone with it yet. Since then, Samsung managed to decrease the pixel size from 0.64 mm, making the new sensor 1/1.4" type - about 20 per cent smaller than the predecessor.

The 4-to-1 binning adds up to 1.12mm pixels for 50MP photos. For ultra-dark photos, the new sensor also supports 16-to-1 binning for huge 2.24mm pixels and 12.5 MP photos, reported the outlet. Samsung also bragged about its Super-QPD auto-focusing solution. All pixels are equipped with AF capabilities, and every cluster of four has a single lens that recognizes phase differences in horizontal and vertical directions.

The sensor can also shoot 8K videos in 30fps and 4K @ 120 fps with "minimal loss in the field of view". The improved Smart-ISO Pro feature now merges information from three stages - low, mid, and high ISO mode to boost HDR performance. ISOCELL HP3 can output images in 4 trillion colors (14-bit depth), 64 times more than the predecessor HP1, which was at 68 billion.

The company is ready to provide samples of the ISOCELL HP3 to smartphone manufacturers and expects mass production to commence in 2022, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

