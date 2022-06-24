OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus 9RT. Announcing this build, the company noted that the upgrade package is only available for users who are on the A.08 version.

The update comes with all the new features that were introduced with Android 12 including a new design, and three adjustable dark mode levels, among others. Below is the complete update changelog:

Key updates

New design Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Performance Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly Newly added a chart to display your battery usage Optimized the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience

Dark mode Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Games Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Camera Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with rear camera

Accessibility Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions Newly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general



Before upgrading to this build, make sure the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 4GB storage space is available on your device.