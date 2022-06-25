Left Menu

After earlier confirming a few features of the ROG Phone 6, Asus has announced that the upcoming smartphone will be splash-resistant and is advertising it as the "world's 1st IPX4 gaming phone."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:40 IST
Asus announces its ROG Phone 6 smartphone will be splash-resistant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
After earlier confirming a few features of the ROG Phone 6, Asus has announced that the upcoming smartphone will be splash-resistant and is advertising it as the "world's 1st IPX4 gaming phone." The company shared a tweet that read, "World's 1st IPX4 gaming phone. Coming Soon. Tune in on July 5 to know more."

According to GSM Arena, the previously confirmed features of the ROG Phone 6 include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 165Hz AMOLED screen, and improved cooling. While more details are awaited from Asus about the ROG Phone 6, the gaming smartphone got certified by TENAA recently, revealing its design and specs, including a 6.78" screen, 18GB RAM, 512GB storage, 64MP primary camera, 12MP selfie unit, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench with Android 12 and 16GB RAM, while 3C revealed it will support 65W charging. With the launch event still over a week away, Asus is expected to reveal more about the ROG Phone 6 to build hype around it, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

