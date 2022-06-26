Iran tests Zuljanah satellite launcher for second time - Fars news
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:57 IST
Iran tested its Zuljanah satellite launcher for research purposes for the second time on Sunday, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that the first launch was made in early 2021.
It was not yet clear whether today's launch was successful.
