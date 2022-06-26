Realme announces Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 open beta for Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme has announced that its last year's Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphone will be getting the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 open beta program in India. According to GSM Arena, users who are interested in the update can apply for it by navigating to their Narzo 30 Pro 5G's Settings, Software Update menu, then tapping on Trial version, Apply Now, and submitting the required details.

However, since only limited slots are available for the open beta program, some users might want to hurry if they can't wait for the stable version's release. It's should also be noted that the beta build might contain bugs that could hamper the user experience and its best avoided on your primary device.

For those, who still want the update; make sure your Narzo 30 Pro 5G has at least 60 per cent battery and 5GB of storage before installing it on the smartphone. It should also be running Realme UI with build number RMX2117_11.C.12 or RMX2117_11.C.13. The company has said, Narzo 30 Pro 5G users who are already enrolled in the Realme UI 3.0 early access program need not apply for the beta program since they will directly receive the beta build later, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

