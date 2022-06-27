ECB shifts back timing of policy decisions, press conferences

The European Central Bank has shifted the timing of its policy announcements and press conferences, unveiling its decisions later than in the past and shortening the lag between the two events, it said on Monday.

Starting with the July 21 policy meeting, decisions will be announced at 14:15 Frankfurt time, 30 minutes later than in the past, while ECB President Christine Lagarde's news conference will start at 14:45 Frankfurt time, 15 minutes later than previously.

The dates of upcoming policy decisions remain unchanged.

