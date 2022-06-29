Google unveils third Android Beta 13 Beta 3 with more bug fixes

Google has released the third build for Android 13 Beta 3. In order to solve the essential fixes for beta testers, Google had to release not one, not two, but three builds of this month's beta build. According to GSM Arena, the only purpose of Android 13 beta 3.3 is to fix problems, no new features are included. A conflict between the launcher and the keyboard was resolved, and another fault where actions like swiping "back" would cause the UI to crash was fixed. These issues made using the beta version of the app less than ideal.

A fault that prevented Pixels from connecting to well-known Wi-Fi networks and another that led to the device freezing when plugged in and needing to be restarted were both fixed. Additionally, "Connectivity Thermal Power Management," which was responsible for the erratic performance and short battery life, has been improved.

Given that the June Beta 3 was supposed to establish "Platform Stability," which wasn't done straight away, there have been a lot of updates released this month. App developers are expected to begin concluding compatibility testing for apps, SDKs, and libraries with this build.

Beta 4 should be arriving in July with the public builds expected to arrive soon after that, but with no real-time frame. We normally expect to see Android updates arrive on Google Pixel devices just before new ones are released which normally happens sometime in October, as reported by GSM Arena. The Beta 3.3 update should be rolling out to compatible Pixel devices. Make sure you install the update if you're running the beta so you can get these bugs squashed. (ANI)

