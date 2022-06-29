Left Menu

Countdown begins for ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission

The 25 hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C53 mission from here on Thursday has commenced, ISRO said.Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO will be launching the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited NSIL- PSLV-C53 carrying three satellites from Singapore on June 30.PSLV-C53DS-EO mission The countdown leading to the launch on June 30, 2022, at 1802 hours IST has commenced, the space agency said in a tweet on Wednesday.PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NSIL.

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:49 IST
Countdown begins for ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 25 hour countdown for the launch of the PSLV-C53 mission from here on Thursday has commenced, ISRO said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)- 'PSLV-C53' carrying three satellites from Singapore on June 30.

''PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission: The countdown leading to the launch on June 30, 2022, at 18:02 hours IST has commenced,'' the space agency said in a tweet on Wednesday.

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NSIL. It is designed to orbit the DS-EO satellites along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore. This is the 55th mission of PSLV.

The three satellites are- DS-EO and NeuSAR- both belonging to Singapore and built by Starec Initiative, Republic of Korea, while the third one is is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022