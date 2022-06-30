Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play on Thursday Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win Pressure?

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:35 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1000 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia

Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis

Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams wins Pressure? What pressure? says defiant Raducanu after defeat

Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022