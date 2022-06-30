HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four
Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play on Thursday Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win Pressure?
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1000 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play on Thursday
Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia
Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis
Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams wins Pressure? What pressure? says defiant Raducanu after defeat
Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'The Wendy Williams Show' to officially conclude this week
Thought my character in 'Game of Thrones' was queer, says Maisie Williams
Final episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' aired without Wendy Williams
Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek top women's seed, returning Serena Williams unseeded
Eng vs NZ: It was obviously frustrating to miss Nottingham Test, says Kane Williamson