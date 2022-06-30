ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C53 today

The PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission has been successfully accomplished, said Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday. The launch was scheduled for 6 PM from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space, Sriharikota, added ISRO.

The countdown of 25 hours leading to the launch started at 5 PM on Wednesday. PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). It is designed to orbit the DS-EO satellites along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore.

This is the 55th mission of PSLV and the 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. It is the 16th PSLV launch from the second launch pad. The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilization of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilized platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites. (ANI)

