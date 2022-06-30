Left Menu

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C53 today

The PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission has been successfully accomplished, said Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:23 IST
ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C53 today
ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C53 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission has been successfully accomplished, said Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday. The launch was scheduled for 6 PM from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space, Sriharikota, added ISRO.

The countdown of 25 hours leading to the launch started at 5 PM on Wednesday. PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). It is designed to orbit the DS-EO satellites along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore.

This is the 55th mission of PSLV and the 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. It is the 16th PSLV launch from the second launch pad. The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilization of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilized platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global
4
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022