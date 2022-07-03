Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 gets third One UI 4.5 beta with improved GUI and bug fixes

Samsung had announced the One UI Watch beta for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic earlier in May, and so far the company has released two One UI Watch 4.5 betas for these smartwatches. However, the South Korean conglomerate is continuing its development and has now released the third beta version of the One UI Watch 4.5 for the Watch4 duo.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 gets third One UI 4.5 beta with improved GUI and bug fixes
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Samsung had announced the One UI Watch beta for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic earlier in May, and so far the company has released two One UI Watch 4.5 betas for these smartwatches. However, the South Korean conglomerate is continuing its development and has now released the third beta version of the One UI Watch 4.5 for the Watch4 duo. The third beta brings a plethora of bug fixes and improvements to the Watch4 pair, including improvements to the Watchface GUI and wear detection accuracy, as per GSM Arena.

The third beta version of One UI Watch 4.5 requires a download of about 250 MB and launches in the United States. If you are enrolled in the beta program and have not yet received it, you can manually check for the update by navigating to Galaxy Wearable > Galaxy Watch4 > Watch4 settings > Watch software update menu on your smartwatch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022