DoT issues advisory to public on proper use of wireless jammer, booster

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, on 1st July 2022 issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of Wireless jammer and booster/ repeaters (https://dot.gov.in/spectrummanagement/advisory-proper-use-wireless-jammer-and-boosterrepeater).

It has been stated that the use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India. The detailed guidelines in this regard are available at https://cabsec.gov.in/others/jammerpolicy/. Private sector organizations and/ or private individuals cannot procure/ use jammers in India.

It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines mentioned above.

With regards to signal booster/ repeater it has been stated that it is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers.

Earlier, vide Notice dated 21 January 2022 (https://dot.gov.in/spectrummanagement/notice-e-commerce-companies-regard-illegal-facilitation-sale-signal-jammers), the DoT warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms. A copy of the above Notice was also circulated to Ministry of Commerce, Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), CBIC/ Customs, for appropriate actions.

(With Inputs from PIB)