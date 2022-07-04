Left Menu

DoT issues advisory to public on proper use of wireless jammer, booster

It has been stated that the use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:04 IST
DoT issues advisory to public on proper use of wireless jammer, booster
Private sector organizations and/ or private individuals cannot procure/ use jammers in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@pib_comm)
  • Country:
  • India

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, on 1st July 2022 issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of Wireless jammer and booster/ repeaters (https://dot.gov.in/spectrummanagement/advisory-proper-use-wireless-jammer-and-boosterrepeater).

It has been stated that the use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India. The detailed guidelines in this regard are available at https://cabsec.gov.in/others/jammerpolicy/. Private sector organizations and/ or private individuals cannot procure/ use jammers in India.

It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines mentioned above.

With regards to signal booster/ repeater it has been stated that it is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers.

Earlier, vide Notice dated 21 January 2022 (https://dot.gov.in/spectrummanagement/notice-e-commerce-companies-regard-illegal-facilitation-sale-signal-jammers), the DoT warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms. A copy of the above Notice was also circulated to Ministry of Commerce, Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), CBIC/ Customs, for appropriate actions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for Twitter court fight; U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022