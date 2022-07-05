Sainsbury's CEO: Some shoppers are switching to economy brands

Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The chief executive of Sainsbury's said some shoppers were switching to the British supermarket's economy own-brand products in response to a squeeze on living standards, but they were also trading up to premium ranges for special occasions.

"We are seeing some switching into economy own-label, clearly as we expected, and that's the reason why Sainsbury's quality Aldi-price match is playing such an important role," Simon Roberts told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are also seeing at the same time premium sales remaining resilient."

