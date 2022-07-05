Motorola to launch Moto X30 Pro featuring 1/1.22-inch sensor

After details about the Moto X30 Pro's unusual focal lengths emerged last week, Lenovo China Mobile General Manager, Chen Jin, announced that the phone will have a 1/1.22-inch sensor on its main camera. While not as large as the just-launched Xiaomi 12S Ultra's 1-inch behemoth, the sensor size on the X30 Pro matches Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1, which has been rumoured to debut on the X30 Pro for a while now, as per GSM Arena.

The Moto X30 Pro is expected to launch later this month and it can be easily assumed that it will be the first smartphone with a 200 megapixels main camera. The 35mm, 50mm and 85mm focal length options could be an interesting feature. However, the lack of a dedicated ultrawide module seems a bit odd. The phone is also likely to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.67-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W cable charging. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)