ICRA appoints Anand Iyer as Group Chief Technology Officer

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anand Iyer as its Group Chief Technology Officer.

Iyer will be responsible for driving the digital strategy for ICRA Limited at the group level and its subsidiaries to strengthen the company's technological capabilities, and thought leadership, and contribute to the growth of the group.

''Establishing a Group CTO role within ICRA is critical as we continue the journey of our digital initiatives to support its strategic growth plans,'' Ramnath Krishnan, MD and Group CEO at ICRA Ltd, said.

Iyer comes with 24 years of experience in the financial services sector across banking, data, capital markets, and real-time systems, ICRA said. He is an MBA in Finance and Systems from Institute for Technology & Management (ITM) and holds double graduation in Mathematics and Statistics from Mumbai University.

''I am excited to be a part of ICRA, the country's leading institution providing guidance to institutional and individual investors. I look forward to providing thought leadership on emerging technologies and taking it to newer heights on its digital journey,'' Iyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)