Fluence Energy opens global technology centre in Bangalore

Fluence Energy on Wednesday announced the opening of a new global technology centre in Bangalore.

The Fluence India Technology Centre supports the execution of the company’s global product strategy by growing engineering capabilities and scaling global talent along with strengthening Fluence's presence in the country, the company said in a statement.

The centre, which is the company's first technology centre based entirely in Asia, marks a significant milestone for Fluence. This complements existing technology teams in North America and Europe. Together, the company's technology centre teams will support Fluence's regionally-focused operational model and create a strong foundation for new product introductions and regionalised product support.

''With the launch of this technology centre, we will enhance our product offerings, engineering capabilities, and further demonstrate our core competencies in battery- based energy storage products and software,'' Fluence SVP and Chief Product Officer Rebecca Boll said.

''This team will be key to the expansion of our Generation 6 product line, which is delivering a range of critical grid services to customers around the world, as well as the creation of next generation products,'' it said.

Fluence's flagship battery-based energy storage project in India was deployed in 2019 at a Tata Power (TPDDL) substation in Delhi. The 10 MW / 10 MWh project was developed by AES and Mitsubishi and is the largest energy storage system in South Asia.

Fluence Energy is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage.

