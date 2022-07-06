Left Menu

Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro prices leaked on Amazon UK listing, read specifications

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro in May and only launched them in China. It was known to be only a matter of time before the TWS headphones were available elsewhere, and judging by the Amazon UK listing, the Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro are now set to launch in Europe.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:15 IST
Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro in May and only launched them in China. It was known to be only a matter of time before the TWS headphones were available elsewhere, and judging by the Amazon UK listing, the Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro are now set to launch in Europe. The vanilla Redmi Buds 4 is listed in Light Blue and White at a price of 50 pounds. Or 'were listed' as the page was taken down - apparently, they are not quite ready for launch yet. As for the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, they are coming in Black and White at a price of £90, as per GSM Arena.

Both earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), although the Pros reduce noise by 43dB while the vanilla buds only manage to reduce noise by 35dB. The 4 Pro also have a dual driver design with a 10mm driver and a 6mm tweeter, and a low latency mode (59ms), reports GSM Arena.

However, there is no solid evidence as to when the Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro will go on sale. In comparison to the previous generation, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro costs 50 pounds while the vanilla model costs 38 pounds. (ANI)

