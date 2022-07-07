Nokia deploys passive optical LAN solution for Orange over 20 sites in France

Nokia is deploying a passive optical LAN (POL) solution for Orange over 20 sites in France including the latter's new Headquarters, Bridge, in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris.

The POL solution replaces the existing copper-based LAN, connecting over 5,000 end points including Wi-Fi and hard-wired terminals, Nokia said in a press release on Thursday.

"Switching from traditional LAN to POL technology means a more compact solution, with less energy consumption and much better performance proving the best possible user experience. We're proud to have been selected by Orange for this important project," said Stephane Azoulay, Nokia Head of Orange France Account.

POL solutions help public and private sector organizations address evolving service demands with outstanding network performance. They allow businesses, governments, airports, logistics, manufacturing, hotels, real estate developers, and universities to reduce costs by deploying one simple network, add capacity to boost business performance and improve mobile connectivity for all users.

With Nokia Optical LAN, Orange can now deliver superior user experiences and offers a low-energy solution for in-building and campus connectivity. The fibre-based networking solution delivers long-term value and can be easily and cost-efficiently upgraded to increase speed and capacity.

When it comes to security, it is baked into Optical LAN with built-in encryption and central control as all intelligence of the network resides in the optical line terminal and none at the user end-points, Nokia said.

Commenting on this development, Philippe Gacougnolle, Orange France Director of the Internal Network Domain said, "Moving to POL for our intra-office connectivity can save significant energy costs and reduce emissions which is essential to help Orange meet its ambitious environmental goals."