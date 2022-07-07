Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon targeting revenues rising to 400-420 mln euros by 2025-26

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:34 IST
French Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique Lyonnais, which is being taken over by U.S. businessman John Textor, said on Thursday it was targeting revenues between 400-420 million euros ($406-426 million) by 2025-26, up from 177 million for 2020-21.

The club said it was also aiming for core earnings of more than 90 million euros by that period, and that those targets assume Lyon's qualification for the Champions League, European club soccer's premier competition.

($1 = 0.9851 euros)

