Elon Musk plans to 'significantly' increase childcare benefits at his firms

Elon Musk said on Friday he planned to "significantly" increase childcare benefits at his companies, including Tesla Inc, and that the details would be likely announced next month.

"Kids are worth it if at all possible. I'm planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly," Musk said in a tweet. (https://bit.ly/3AFavSj) The billionaire said that his foundation, of which he is president, plans to donate directly to families, without providing additional details.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes, heads Tesla and space exploration firm SpaceX and is the founder of tunnel boring firm The Boring Co and co-founder of neurotechnology company Neuralink. He has also made a $44 billion takeover offer for Twitter Inc.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," adding that a falling birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces. The tweet followed an Insider report on Wednesday that Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis had twins in November 2021.

