Left Menu

Vivo Y77 re-launches with Dimensity 930

As per GSM Arena, the Chinese Vivo Y77 doesn't officially have 5G in its name, even though it supports the latest networks. It's running on a better MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset compared to the Dimensity 810 on its international counterpart. It's paired with either 6GB, 8GB, or even 12GB of RAM, while the storage is 128GB or 256GB.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:01 IST
Vivo Y77 re-launches with Dimensity 930
Y77 5G (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As per GSM Arena, the Chinese Vivo Y77 doesn't officially have 5G in its name, even though it supports the latest networks. It's running on a better MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset compared to the Dimensity 810 on its international counterpart. It's paired with either 6GB, 8GB, or even 12GB of RAM, while the storage is 128GB or 256GB. The cameras of the Vivo Y77 are the same as those of the ones launched in Malaysia, with the main camera of 50 megapixels f/1.8 and a 2 megapixels f/2.4 dedicated macro.

The display is also better. It's a 6.64-inch 2388x1080px IPS LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz of touch sampling rate. There's a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, or one can use the 8-megapixels selfie camera for face recognition, reports GSM Arena. It also has a 4,500mAh battery with dual-core 80W flash charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y77 runs on Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean.

The Vivo Y77 is available in three colours and four-processor and RAM configurations. The 6/128GB starts at CNY1,499, then the 8/128GB for CNY1,599, the 8/256GB for CNY1,799 and finally the 12/256GB for CNY1,999. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022