Left Menu

Samsung's Expert RAW camera app set to have two new features with next update

Samsung has announced two new features for its Expert RAW camera app, which will soon be available to users with the next update.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:37 IST
Samsung's Expert RAW camera app set to have two new features with next update
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Samsung has announced two new features for its Expert RAW camera app, which will soon be available to users with the next update. The first one is the Custom Preset feature, which will let users save their custom camera settings and use them to take pictures again. Second is the Save Format menu, which will allow users to save the shots captured through the Expert RAW app in RAW or JPEG format. Right now, the app stores the photos in both file formats, which could be inconvenient, as per GSM Arena.

Besides announcing new features, Samsung also said that the release of Expert RAW for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2 has been delayed. These smartphones should have got the Expert RAW support in the first half of 2022, but with a full camera system upgrade required, the schedule has changed. However, Samsung aims to release Expert RAW for these devices in September.

While Samsung hasn't provided an exact date for Expert RAW's release for the S20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra, and Fold2, the company revealed that Expert RAW will only work with the wide and ultrawide units on the S20 Ultra, with no support for the telephoto lens, GSM Arena reports. Samsung says the reason is that the Expert RAW's Computational RAW is based on Bayer RAW, which the Galaxy S20 Ultra's Hybrid Optic 10x telephoto lens couldn't render the images to. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022