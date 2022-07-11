Left Menu

Global CEOs to announce 6.7 bln euros of investment at Macron’s Versailles summit

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-07-2022 01:30 IST
Global CEOs to announce 6.7 bln euros of investment at Macron’s Versailles summit
International investors will announce 6.7 billion euros ($6.82 billion) of investment in France at the fifth edition of President Emmanuel Macron’s Choose France summit to be held in Versailles on Monday, his office said.

The 14 investment projects from companies such as FedEx , Akzonobel and Raytheon Technologies, will create 4,000 jobs in France, the Elysée palace said.

For the past five years, Macron has sought to woo global investors by rolling out the red carpet to top CEOs at annual summits at the glamorous former royal palace of Versailles. ($1 = 0.9820 euros)

