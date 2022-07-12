Left Menu

Oppo A97 launches with Dimensity 810 and 5000 mAh battery

The Oppo A97 released last week is now official. It is powered by Dimensity 810 SoC and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The A97 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, and one also has the option to conveniently expand the RAM up to 19GB using the smartphone's internal storage.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:31 IST
Oppo A97 launches with Dimensity 810 and 5000 mAh battery
Oppo A97 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Oppo A97 released last week is now official. It is powered by Dimensity 810 SoC and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The A97 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, and one also has the option to conveniently expand the RAM up to 19GB using the smartphone's internal storage. The Oppo A97 packs a 6.6-inch FullHD+ 90Hz LCD with a notch for the 12 megapixels selfie camera. Around the back, we get a 48 megapixels primary camera joined by a 2 megapixels depth unit. Fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Other highlights of the Oppo A97 include 5G connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Dirac-tuned stereo speakers. The Oppo A97 is available in blue and black colours and costs 2,099 CNY (USD 312/311 euros) in China. You can pre-order one via Oppo's official Chinese website or JD.com, with the latter selling it for 2,299 CNY (USD 341/340 euros) for some reason. Shipping begins July 15, but there's no word on availability in other markets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022