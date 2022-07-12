Nokia launches 8 inch T10 tablet with optional LTE

HMD Global today launched the Nokia T10 tablet - an 8-inch device with entry-level hardware and a promise of three years of upgrades. It is powered by a Unisoc chipset and comes in both LTE and Wi-Fi versions. As per GSM Arena, the Nokia T10 runs on Unisoc T606 which has an octa-core CPU. It has 2x Cortex-A75 units for performance and 6x Cortex A-55 for efficiency. RAM is either 3GB or 4GB, and storage is 32GB or 64GB with the option for further expansion through a hybrid microSD slot.

There is one camera on the back - an 8 megapixels camera with AF and LED flash, while the front camera has a 2 megapixels sensor. The Nokia T10's 8-inch LCD screen has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and is Netflix HD certified. Further highlights are a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE versions also have a proximity sensor.

The battery capacity is 5,250mAh, but charging is limited to 10W. After all, you get a USB-C connection for it. There are stereo speakers with OZO playback and the Nokia T10 can also be used as a second screen as an extension of a PC screen to maximize productivity.

HMD Global managed to equip the Nokia T10 with Android 12 out of the box as well as some features such as Google Kids Space, and Entertainment Space. The colour choice is only one - Ocean Blue, and some markets are getting a transparent plastic case in the retail box as well, as per GSM Arena. The Tablet starts at 159 ponds (USD 159) for the 3/32GB Wi-Fi-only model while the sales start in August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)