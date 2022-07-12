Vishal Bhatnagar Joins Prodapt as Executive Vice President

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Connectedness industry, today announced that Vishal Bhatnagar has joined as Executive Vice President, based in London.

With over 26 years of leadership experience, Vishal comes from a tech-commercial background across IT services, BPS, products, and consulting. He will be responsible for scaling Prodapt’s European business focused on strategic telecom accounts and those in the Connected Platforms and Software (CPS) space, a new growth focus for Prodapt.

Before Prodapt, Vishal has held various leadership positions at Sutherland, HCL, CAST, and Capgemini (Erstwhile Patni/ iGATE). “I feel humbled to join Prodapt’s leadership team and excited to contribute to Prodapt’s entrepreneurial journey and high growth trajectory,” said Vishal on joining Prodapt’s Corporate Leadership Team. “Having spent the early part of my career at Comverse, a leading telecom product company, I see Prodapt as a homecoming,” he added.

“We are delighted to welcome Vishal Bhatnagar onboard,” said Harsha Kumar, the President of Prodapt. “We are excited to leverage Vishal’s adeptness in crafting winning strategies, delivering differentiated customer experience, and driving leading-edge technology innovation. Vishal shall partner with Mukul Gupta, EVP, to accelerate our European business,” he added.

About Prodapt Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt partners with the leading creators of our hyper-connected world. Prodapt’s customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of Connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt services global leaders including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom, among many others. Prodapt’s customers help more than a billion people, and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

