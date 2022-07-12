Left Menu

ISpA forms panel to aid space policy; opens office in Delhi

12-07-2022
The Indian Space Association (ISpA) on Tuesday set up a nine-member National Advisory Committee to make recommendations to shape the contours of the private space industry ecosystem in the country.

The committee will be chaired by Arvind Gupta, Director of Vivekananda International Foundation, with former Air Chief R K S Bhadauria, former diplomat Arun K Singh, former Earth Sciences Secretary Shailesh Nayak among others as members.

''With the creation of the National Advisory Committee, ISpA aims to bring in the expertise to provide strategic direction in the formation of policy, regulations and building ecosystem in public-private partnership in Indian space Industry,'' Jayant Patil, Chairman, ISpA said.

The ISpA also inaugurated its office at the United Service Institution of India building here.

''The space sector here is at the cusp of a major revolution and our space offering needs to become more competitive along with strong expertise in what we offer to come at par with the global space economy,'' said Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

''I am confident that the way this sector is moving forward with support from existing private industry, large players and the new start-ups which are coming up along with the support from ISRO and government ensures that we will make strides in the space sector,'' he said.

