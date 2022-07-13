Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive -NY Times

Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

