Hyundai unveils all-new Tucson

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday unveiled an all-new version of its range-topping SUV Tucson. The fourth-generation version comes with petrol and diesel powertrains, mated with six and eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively. The petrol and diesel trims feature two-litre engines generating an output of 156 PS and 186 PS of power, respectively.

Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said it is the opportune time to bring in the model with the premium SUV segment, growing at a robust pace. ''Tucson has been a global best seller for the company in 2021, winning the hearts and minds of over 7 million customers across the world since its inception. As the Indian market continues to evolve, we are witnessing high customer traction for Hyundai's premium SUVs,'' he noted. The new Tucson has been developed to exude an innovative yet futuristic appeal, while also reflecting the company's premium and upscale identity, Kim said. ''Tucson offers customers a space where luxury and technology organically intersect. The model will form the perfect expression of the company's commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment,'' he added. The model will be sold through the company's 246 Signature outlets spread across 125 cities. The company already sells i20 N Line and a few Alcazar trims from the network. The new Tucson comes with level 2 ADAS (advanced driving assistance systems) capability. Using automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the model can detect a car, a pedestrian, or a cyclist on the road. It also comes with 29 first-in-segment features, the automaker stated.

