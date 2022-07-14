Left Menu

Indian men clinch gold in 10m air rifle team event; women's team bags silver

PTI | Changwon | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The troika of Arjun Babuta, Tushar Mane, and Paarth Makhija helped India bag its third gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup here on Thursday, beating Korea 17-15 in the 10m air rifle team event.

Babuta, Makhija, Mane staged a comeback and led through the final to claim the top prize ahead of the Korean team of Seungho Bang, Sangdo Kim, and Hajun Park.

In the women's air rifle team event final, shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita settled for silver after going down to the home team of Jihyeon Keum, Eunseo Lee, and Dayeong Gwon 10-16.

With eight medals so far -- three gold, four silver, and one bronze -- India currently sits on top in the medal tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

