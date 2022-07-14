Samsung starts sampling industry’s first 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM

Samsung has started sampling the industry's first 16GB Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) DRAM featuring 24-gigabit-per-second (Gbps) processing speeds, with customer verifications beginning this month, the South Korean firm announced on Thursday.

In a press release, Samsung said that the new memory is built on Samsung's third-generation 10-nanometer-class (1z) process using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology and is designed to significantly advance the graphics performance for next-generation graphics cards (Video Graphics Arrays), laptops and game consoles, as well as AI-based applications and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

Samsung's new 24Gbps GDDR6 is claimed to deliver 30% faster speeds compared to the previous 18Gbps product. When integrated into a premium graphics card, the GDDR6 DRAM can transfer up to 1.1TB of data, or about 275 Full HD movies, in just one second. Compliant with the latest GDDR industry standard, the new memory will offer universal compatibility for broad market adoption and will also enable seamless 4K and 8K video playback, while supporting demanding AI accelerator workloads.

"The explosion of data now being driven by AI and the metaverse is pushing the need for greater graphics capabilities that can process massive data sets simultaneously, at extremely high speeds. With our industry-first 24Gbps GDDR6 now sampling, we look forward to validating the graphics DRAM on next-generation GPU platforms to bring it to market in time to meet an onslaught of new demand," said Daniel Lee, Executive Vice President of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.