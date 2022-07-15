Left Menu

Windows update set to release in 2024 might be Windows 12

New reports suggest that American tech giant Microsoft will be adopting a three-year OS release cycle, with the next release marked for 2024.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:35 IST
Windows update set to release in 2024 might be Windows 12
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New reports suggest that American tech giant Microsoft will be adopting a three-year OS release cycle, with the next release marked for 2024. According to GSM Arena, the report by Windows Central stated that it's unclear whether the update will be Windows 12 or a version number of Windows 11. At the same time, Microsoft will increase the release of new features to the existing in-market Windows users.

Starting with Windows 11 22H2 (codenamed Sun Valley 2), Microsoft introduced what it internally calls 'Moments', which allows engineers to seed big features to existing users without the need for a major update. The 'Moments' system was what allowed Microsoft to release the weather button on the taskbar in Windows 11. The company has reportedly been working on a release, codenamed Sun Valley 3 for 2023, but that has been scrapped and is now expected to be retooled into the 2024 release.

This new way of updating Windows would allow current users to get access to new features quicker, without the need to wait for the next major OS version, while at the same time allowing developers more time to test it for issues prior to release, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022