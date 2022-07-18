Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:14 IST
Hyundai opens bookings for all new Tucson
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has commenced bookings for the new version of its premium SUV Tucson.

Customers can book the model by paying Rs 50,000 at the company's 246 Signature outlets spread across 125 cities across the country, the South Korean auto major said in a statement.

The model could also be booked online, it added.

''The all-new Tucson will form the perfect expression of the company's commitment to India, introducing an unmatched benchmark for this segment,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company is planning to launch the model early next month.

The fourth-generation Tucson comes with petrol and diesel powertrains, mated with six- and eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively.

The petrol and diesel trims feature two-liter engines generating an output of 156 PS and 186 PS of power, respectively.

The new Tucson comes with level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) capability.

Using an automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the model can detect a car, a pedestrian, or a cyclist on the road. It also comes with 29 first-in-segment features.

