Apple to slow hiring, spending for some teams next year - Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 23:14 IST
Apple Inc intends to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential economic downturn, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple Inc
- Bloomberg News
Advertisement