Left Menu

Months later, U.S. Senate tries again for computer chip bill to compete with China

Over a year after passing its first version of a bill boosting semiconductor competition with China, the U.S. Senate was due to begin voting on Tuesday on a slimmed-down version of legislation to provide more than $50 billion in subsidies for the computer chip industry. The Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, announced that the first procedural vote would take place on Tuesday, calling U.S. semiconductor manufacturing a matter of national security as well as a source of jobs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:30 IST
Months later, U.S. Senate tries again for computer chip bill to compete with China
Chuck Schumer Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Over a year after passing its first version of a bill boosting semiconductor competition with China, the U.S. Senate was due to begin voting on Tuesday on a slimmed-down version of legislation to provide more than $50 billion in subsidies for the computer chip industry.

The Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, announced that the first procedural vote would take place on Tuesday, calling U.S. semiconductor manufacturing a matter of national security as well as a source of jobs. Senate aides said the goal is to pass the bill early next week. They would send the bill to the House of Representatives, whose approval would then send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

Senate aides said the bill would include $52 billion to rebuild the U.S. semiconductor industry as well as tax incentives for companies to build plants in the United States. "The message is not subtle: If companies do not think it is profitable to make chips here in America, they are going to go somewhere else," Schumer said as he opened the Senate on Monday.

Administration officials held briefings for lawmakers last week to urge passage. The Senate approved a bipartisan $250 billion bill boosting spending on technology research and development in June 2021, one of the first major pieces of legislation passed after Democrats gained their slim control of the chamber.

However, the legislation was never taken up in the Democratic-controlled House, which earlier this year passed its own bill, with almost no Republican support. That measure included provisions to boost chipmakers, but also billions of dollars for other supply chains and the Global Climate Change Initiative, which Republicans oppose. Urged by the administration to do something, lawmakers recently began working more urgently on the slimmed-down legislation focused on semiconductors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022