Google Meet participants can now ask questions and answer polls anonymously

Google Meet has added the ability for meeting participants to ask questions and answer polls anonymously. When a user responds to a Poll or posts a question anonymously, the details are kept anonymous to other participants, the meeting hosts, and your Google Workspace Admin.

The ability to ask questions anonymously is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Business customers.

The ability to answer Polls is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus and Nonprofits, legacy G Suite Business customers as well as to Google Workspace Individual users.

"The ability to ask questions and answer polls anonymously, particularly on large calls, has been a top request from our users. These features can encourage greater participation from meeting attendees who would prefer to not be identified by name," Google said adding that it will also help protect privacy when a meeting is public or shared across multiple company-owned domains.

The ability to ask questions and answer polls anonymously is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.