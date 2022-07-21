Windows 11 Build 25163 rolling out with new taskbar overflow experience

Microsoft on Wednesday released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25163 to the Dev Channel. This build brings a new taskbar overflow experience, some improvements for sharing files and a good set of fixes.

The new taskbar overflow experience offers you a more productive switching and launching experience when space is constrained, according to Microsoft. Now, the taskbar will offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space. After invoking overflow, the menu will quietly dismiss once you click outside of it or navigate to an application.

Next up, the Windows 11 Build 25163 also brings improvements to nearby sharing. You can now discover and share to more devices with nearby sharing via the built-in Windows share window.

As mentioned above, this build also includes a good set of fixes (Via):

Fixes

[File Explorer]

Fixed an explorer.exe crash when dragging tabs around.

Did some work to fix a memory leak when using tabs with File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where the preview thumbnail for File Explorer in the taskbar, ALT + Tab, and Task View might show the title of an adjacent tab and not the currently selected one.

If "Show all folders" is enabled, the dividers in File Explorer's navigation pane should no longer show. With this change, it should also address the issues where dividers were unexpectedly showing in some other folder pickers.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn't reading out the titles of tabs as focus moved through them.

Fixed an issue where a closed tab might appear again in File Explorer after you dragged File Explorer across your monitors.

Fixed an issue where the tab row might unexpectedly expand vertically, covering the command bar contents.

Removable drives should no longer unexpectedly be displayed in a section by themselves in the navigation pane, which was breaking up the section with This PC and Network.

Fixed an issue where the add new tab button wasn't clearly visible when using Aquatic or Desert contrast themes.

The add new tab button shouldn't overlap with the minimize button in the title bar when using text scaling with a lot of tabs open anymore.

[Taskbar]

Fixed a rare explorer.exe crash that could happen while on a Microsoft Teams call, related to sharing windows from the taskbar.

[Settings]

Made a change to help fix an issue where using Windows Spotlight on the desktop might revert to solid color background.

Improved the padding around the uninstall button when using Apps > Installed Apps in grid view.

Fixed a couple issues that could lead to Quick Settings crashing on launch.

[Input]

Fixed an issue which was leading to certain apps freezing after a copy action if Suggested Actions was enabled.

[Other]